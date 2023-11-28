AFFA officials participated in the Sport Integrity Week - PHOTO

The Sport Integrity Week, which started on November 27 in Athens, the capital of Greece, continues - the event on the fight against manipulation in sports competitions.

Idman.biz reports that at the event to which 8 countries - Azerbaijan, Cyprus, Georgia, Greece, Israel, Malta, Romania, Turkiye - were invited, the person responsible for the inviolability of AFFA games and member-expert of the commission Seymur Salimli, lawyer of the legal department Naib Asadov, Registration and Seyran Karimli, chief specialist of the Statistics Department, is participating.

On the first day of the meeting held with the participation of the President of the European Olympic Committee, Spyros Capralos, the importance of the fight against match-fixing, the role of the Olympic Movement and the NOCs in the fight against the manipulation of competitions was specially mentioned.

At the event, UEFA and professionals who make honest decisions in the fight against match-fixing, law enforcement agencies and international police cooperation in solving competition manipulation, the role of the European Council and National platforms in solving competition manipulation, and the "Sport Integrity Week" were discussed.

It should be noted that the event organized by the International Olympic Committee, INTERPOL, Council of Europe and UEFA will end on November 29.

