Second referee injury took place in the Super League

Idman.biz reports with referring to Haberturk that in the Basaksehir-Pendikspor match assistant referee Cemil Tunç was injured while sprinting and could not continue the games.

It should be noted that Ali Shansalan, the referee of the Galatasaray-Alanyaspor match in the Super League this week, was also injured and could not continue the game.

Idman.biz