Today’s Football rumours

The list of football gossips and rumours have been published.

according to BBC Sport

1. Manchester United have made enquiries about RB Leipzig's 27-year-old Germany striker Timo Werner and could make a bid in January.

2. Arsenal have rejected an approach from a Premier League club for keeper Aaron Ramsdaleas speculation grows about his future

3. Arsenal are lining up a January move for Aston Villa's 25-year-old Brazil midfielder Douglas Luiz, with 30-year-old Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey's Gunners future uncertain.

4. Juventus are considering signing Partey, which could help fund Arsenal's bid for Luiz.

5. Manchester City and Liverpool are keen on Luiz.

6. Tottenham and Arsenal are keen on Feyenoord's 22-year-old Mexico striker Santiago Gimenez.

7. Newcastle could make a loan move for Paris St-Germain's French striker Hugo Ekitike, 21, in January.

8. Manchester City and Arsenal have sent scouts to watch FC Copenhagen's 15-year-old Danish midfielder Tristan Aldcroft Panduro

9. Barcelona want to keep Uruguay defender Ronald Araujo, 24, despite interest from Bayern Munich.

It should be noted that the Premier League summer transfer window opens on June 10 and will close on September 1.

