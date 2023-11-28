Turkish Super league: 12 resignations in 13 rounds

In the Turkish Super League, the statistics regarding the resignations of head coaches or those sent from the club in the 2023/24 season have been announced.

Idman.biz informs that the number reached 12 with Kemal Ozdeshi from "Kasimpasa".

This happened in only 13 rounds. Out of 20 teams, "Fenerbahce", "Galatasaray", "Adana Demirspor", "Rizaspor", "Hatayspor", "Karagumruk", "Sivasspor" and "Antalyaspor" continue their journey with the coaches they started the season with.

Head coaches who left their club

Emre Belozoglu (Basaksehir)

Erdal Gunesh (Gaziantep)

Chagdash Atan (Kayserispor)

Fatih Tekke (İstanbulspor)

Huseyin Eroglu (Samsunspor)

Tolunay Kafkas (Ankaragucu)

Shenol Gunesh (Beşiktaş)

Osman Ozkoylu ("Pendikspor")

Nenad Bjelica ("Trabzonspor")

Aleksandar Stanojevic ("Konyaspor")

Omer Erdogan ("Alanyaspor")

Kemal Ozdesh ("Kasımpasa")

Idman.biz