29 November 2023
EN

Monday’s football gossips

World football
News
27 November 2023 14:29
Monday’s football gossips

The gossips in football has been published by BBC Sport.

Idman.biz presents today’s tittle-tattles:

1. Chelsea are set to make Victor Osimhen their primary target when they enter the market for a striker, with Italian sources expecting the Napoli forward to be open to a move to Stamford Bridge

2. Newcastle are closely monitoring the progress of Atletico Madrid's 23-year-old Brazilian winger Samuel Lino.

3. Juventus will aim to convince 23-year-old England winger Jadon Sancho to join them on loan from Manchester United in January.

4. Manchester City are interested in 25-year-old Brazil midfielder Douglas Luiz, who they sold to Aston Villa in 2019, as well as Al-Hilal and Portugal midfielder Ruben Neves, 26.

5. Manchester City want to sign Boca Juniors full-back Valentin Barco before loaning the 19-year-old Argentina Under-20 international to Leicester City.

6. Saudi side Al-Ettifaq are leading the chase to sign Spain goalkeeper David de Gea in January. The 33-year-old is a free agent after leaving Manchester United at the end of last season.

7. West Ham are working on a deal to sign Porto's 26-year-old Nigeria left-back Zaidu Sanusi in January.

8. Tottenham are monitoring the progress of Southampton's 21-year-old Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu.

9. Liverpool have to pay Benfica an extra £8.5m for Darwin Nunez after the 24-year-old Uruguay striker made his 60th appearance for the club against Manchester City on Saturday.

10. Everton have agreed a deal to sign Linfield's 16-year-old Northern Ireland youth forward Braiden Graham.

Idman.biz

