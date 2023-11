" Everyone has an opinion, but nobody can doubt that he’s there with the greatest of all time."

Idman.biz informs that Manchester City manager and Lionel Messi’s former coach Pep Guardiola said this while talking about Lionel Messi.

Half-jokingly, half-seriously, the expert spoke highly of the Argentinian star and said he was a "problem" for everyone: "It's Messi, of course. His worst season is the best of the others."

