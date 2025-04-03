Barcelona to face Real Madrid in final - VIDEO

The second finalist of the Spanish Cup has been determined.

Atlético Madrid and Barcelona faced off in the second leg of their semifinal clash, Idman.biz reports.

While the first match ended in a thrilling 4-4 draw, this time only one goal decided the tie. Barcelona sealed their place in the final with Ferran Torres’ decisive strike in the 27th minute.

In the other semifinal, Real Madrid eliminated Real Sociedad, setting up a Clasico final on April 26 in Seville.

Spanish Cup

Semifinal, Second Leg

April 2

23:30. Atlético Madrid 0-1 Barcelona

Goal: Torres (27’)

First Leg: 4-4

Idman.biz