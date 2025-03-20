Japan becomes first team to qualify for 2026 World Cup

Japan has officially secured a spot in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, becoming the first team to qualify for the tournament.

Idman.biz reports that Japan defeated Bahrain 2-0 in the AFC Qualifiers (Group C, Matchday 7), guaranteeing their place in the final stage of the competition ahead of schedule.

With 19 points from 7 matches, Japan has mathematically secured at least second place in their group, sitting 9 points ahead of Australia, their closest competitor.

The 2026 World Cup will be hosted by the USA, Canada, and Mexico.

