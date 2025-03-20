2022 World Cup title was awarded to Argentina's player Lionel Messi.

According to Idman.biz, former France national team defender Patrice Evra stated this in an interview with the local media.

He mentioned that everything had already been decided before the World Cup in Qatar: "We became world champions in 2018. But we all know that in 2022, the World Cup was simply given to Messi. Even the French wanted the Argentine to win. There was a penalty at the start... I wish success to the future coach of the France national team, after Didier Deschamps. When I heard people saying, 'We have to wait another year and a half,' I took it as a sign of disrespect."

In the 2022 World Cup final, the Argentina national team defeated France in a penalty shootout.

Idman.biz