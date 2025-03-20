11-year low: Historical perspective

20 March 2025
20 March 2025 10:53
20
It is now confirmed that Azerbaijan will finish the season ranked below 29th place in the UEFA coefficient rankings.

According to Idman.biz, Azerbaijan, currently in 30th place, will not be able to climb any higher.
This marks the worst ranking in 11 years for Azerbaijani football, as the country has no remaining representatives in European club competitions. The last time Azerbaijan ranked below 29th place was in the summer of 2014, when it finished 32nd due to the absence of any teams in the group stage.
Since Qarabag qualified for the 2014/15 Europa League group stage, Azerbaijani clubs have maintained a position between 23rd and 29th place over the past decade. However, this season, they failed to achieve similar success.

Azerbaijan’s UEFA ranking history (End of season positions)

2013/14 – 32nd place
2014/15 – 29th place
2015/16 – 26th place
2016/17 – 26th place
2017/18 – 23rd place (Best ranking)
2018/19 – 26th place
2019/20 – 26th place
2020/21 – 26th place
2021/22 – 26th place
2022/23 – 29th place
2023/24 – 28th place
2024/25 – 30th place (Lowest in 11 years)

Since Azerbaijan's European debut in 1994, the country's best-ever ranking was 23rd place at the end of the 2017/18 season.

Currently, Azerbaijan has 19.625 points, with only Bosnia and Herzegovina (13.031 points) among the lower-ranked nations still having a team in European competition.

Vugar Kheyrullayev

Idman.biz

