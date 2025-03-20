Nations League: Quarterfinals and playoffs kick off

The Nations League quarterfinals and playoff matches begin today, marking a crucial stage in the competition.

The first-leg matches of 12 exciting ties will take place, Idman.biz reports.

In League A, the top eight teams will face off in the quarterfinals, with a spot in the Final Four at stake. These matches will also impact the teams' standings in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. Notably, the team that will join Azerbaijan's group will be determined through the France vs. Croatia clashes.

Meanwhile, in the promotion/relegation playoffs, third-placed teams from League A will take on second-placed teams from League B, with Turkiye set to face Hungary. Similarly, League B's third-placed teams will battle League C's second-placed sides to retain their spots.

Nations League Fixtures

March 20, Quarterfinals (first leg)

23:45. Netherlands vs. Spain

23:45. Croatia vs. France

23:45. Denmark vs. Portugal

23:45. Italy vs. Germany

League A playoff (promotion/relegation)

21:00. Turkiye vs. Hungary

23:45. Ukraine vs. Belgium

23:45. Austria vs. Serbia

23:45. Greece vs. Scotland

League B playoff (promotion/relegation)

21:00. Armenia vs. Georgia

23:45. Kosovo vs. Iceland

23:45. Bulgaria vs. Ireland

23:45. Slovakia vs. Slovenia

The second-leg matches will take place on March 23.

