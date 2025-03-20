Nations League: Quarterfinals and playoffs kick off

The Nations League quarterfinals and playoff matches begin today, marking a crucial stage in the competition.
The first-leg matches of 12 exciting ties will take place, Idman.biz reports.
In League A, the top eight teams will face off in the quarterfinals, with a spot in the Final Four at stake. These matches will also impact the teams' standings in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. Notably, the team that will join Azerbaijan's group will be determined through the France vs. Croatia clashes.
Meanwhile, in the promotion/relegation playoffs, third-placed teams from League A will take on second-placed teams from League B, with Turkiye set to face Hungary. Similarly, League B's third-placed teams will battle League C's second-placed sides to retain their spots.
Nations League Fixtures
March 20, Quarterfinals (first leg)
23:45. Netherlands vs. Spain
23:45. Croatia vs. France
23:45. Denmark vs. Portugal
23:45. Italy vs. Germany
League A playoff (promotion/relegation)
21:00. Turkiye vs. Hungary
23:45. Ukraine vs. Belgium
23:45. Austria vs. Serbia
23:45. Greece vs. Scotland
League B playoff (promotion/relegation)
21:00. Armenia vs. Georgia
23:45. Kosovo vs. Iceland
23:45. Bulgaria vs. Ireland
23:45. Slovakia vs. Slovenia
The second-leg matches will take place on March 23.
Idman.biz