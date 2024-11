Barcelona is on the verge of extending the contract of young talent Lamine Yamal.

According to Idman.biz, the details of the new agreement have been revealed.

The two parties are set to sign a 6-year contract, which will come into effect once Yamal turns 18. His release clause will be set at a staggering 1 billion euros.

Currently, Yamal’s contract runs until 2026. The 17-year-old winger has already made an impact this season, scoring 1 goal and providing 8 assists in 16 matches.

Idman.biz