Idman.biz reports according to GOAL that the Dutch court convicted former Netherlands soccer star Quincy Promes of complicity in cocaine smuggling and sentenced him in his absence Wednesday to six years in prison.

The Dutchman pleaded guilty to being involved in the importation of more than 1,300 kg of cocaine.

It should be noted that the value of the goods is estimated at €75 million.

