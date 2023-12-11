11 December 2023
Inter Miami will reportedly sign Luis Suarez

World football
News
Brazilian Gremio club player Luis Suarez can continue his career in MLS.

Idman.biz reports that the winger is close to moving to "Inter Miami".

Although Suarez, whose contract with "Gremio" will expire on January 1 next year, did not speak extensively about his future plans, he said that he has many suggestions about which club he will move to after the end of his contract.

The star player added that his transfer to "Inter Miami" is possible: "The best player in the world, my good friend Lionel Messi, with whom I discussed our future plans, is there. But I need some rest, rest and then make a decision."

It should be noted that even before the end of the Brazilian championship, information about Luis' transfer to "Inter Miami" was spread.

Idman.biz

