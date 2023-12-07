7 December 2023
EN

Confusion after Santos was relegated to Series B - PHOTO - VIDEO

World football
News
7 December 2023 11:36
Six buses, six cars and an ambulance were set on fire after Santos’ relegation in the Brazilian Championship, during the night of this Wednesday.

Idman.biz reports according to the Brazilian media that even before the final whistle of the match, a group of Santos fans threw stones, Molotov cocktails and other objects at Vila Belmiro and police officers who were in the area.

Subsequently, the police reacted with stun bombs and pepper gas, in an attempt to contain the situation.

Helicopters and Military Police cavalry were called in to reinforce security. Fans organize against the police in Santos.

During the confrontation, as fans moved away from the stadium, the riot continued in the vicinity of the neighborhood, with buses and cars being set on fire.

Trash bins, signs and even homes were also set on fire.

