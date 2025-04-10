Jelena Kokolj: “I regret not taking all three points”

“The match went well. I congratulate both my team and our opponents.”

These were the words of Murov Az Terminal volleyball player Jelena Kokolj, Idman.biz reports.

Speaking to the press service of the Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation, the middle blocker shared her thoughts on the 19th round match of the Super League against the National Aviation Academy team:

“It’s true, I regret that we couldn’t take all three points. But at this stage of the championship, it wouldn’t have made much of a difference for my team.”

Jelena also commented on their upcoming match:

“Our next opponent is ‘Absheron,’ and we’ll face them in two days. It will be a tough game against the league leader. However, we will do our best in our final match to achieve a good result. This will mark the end of our participation in the Super League, which is why I feel a bit sad. Still, I congratulate my team for their performance throughout the tournament.”

Murov Az Terminal won this match with a score of 3–2.

Idman.biz