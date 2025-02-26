European Volleyball Confederation representatives arrive in Baku

Representatives from the European Volleyball Confederation (CEV) Organizing Committee for the EURO-2026 and employees of Infort, a partner company holding broadcasting rights for CEV, have visited Azerbaijan.

This was confirmed by the press service of the Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation, Idman.biz reports.

The visit was aimed at reviewing preparations for the Women’s European Championship. The guests toured the National Gymnastics Arena, where the matches will be held, as well as the hotels where the volleyball players will be accommodated. They also discussed several other organizational matters.

In EURO-2026, 24 teams from across Europe will compete in four groups. Azerbaijan will host one of the groups of the tournament, which will take place from August 21 to September 6, 2026. These matches will be held in Baku at the National Gymnastics Arena. Other groups will be hosted by the Czech Republic, Sweden, and Turkiye.

