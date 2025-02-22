22 February 2025
EN

Date of Azerbaijani semi-final in the CEV Cup has been determined

Volleyball
News
22 February 2025 13:29
25
Date of Azerbaijani semi-final in the CEV Cup has been determined

The dates for the semi-final stage of the CEV Cup, in which the Azerbaijani national volleyball team will participate, have been determined.

The main intrigue of the semi-final will be the match between the Hungarian Vasash, where Ayshan Abdulazimova defends the honor, and the Romanian Alba, where Yelizaveta Ruban and Olena Kharchenko play, Idman.biz reports.

The first match will be held on March 4 in Budapest, and the return match will be held on March 11 in Romania.

In the 1/4 finals, Vasash eliminated the Polish Radomka, and Alba eliminated the Portuguese Porto.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Rahimova's productivity did not save Osasco
14:19
Volleyball

Rahimova's productivity did not save Osasco

Osasco is in 4th place in the regular championship with 38 points
Azerbaijan players triumph in CEV Cup
21 February 12:45
Volleyball

Azerbaijan players triumph in CEV Cup

In the return leg of the quarterfinals, they once again triumphed over Portugal's Porto

Azerbaijani clash on the horizon in CEV Cup semifinals
20 February 11:07
Volleyball

Azerbaijani clash on the horizon in CEV Cup semifinals

The CEV Cup could witness an all-Azerbaijani semifinal showdown in the women’s volleyball competition
Ayshan Abdulazimova to compete in CEV Cup semi-final
19 February 16:13
Volleyball

Ayshan Abdulazimova to compete in CEV Cup semi-final

Azerbaijani volleyball player Ayshan Abdulazimova will compete in the semi-final of the CEV Cup
Azerrail star eyes back-to-back titles
19 February 12:14
Volleyball

Azerrail star eyes back-to-back titles

Azerrail volleyball player Charkhlouei Mohammadhossein has set his sights on securing another championship title

Polina Rahimova leads as Brazil League’s most efficient attacker
18 February 11:29
Volleyball

Polina Rahimova leads as Brazil League’s most efficient attacker

Azerbaijani volleyball star Polina Rahimova continues to dominate the Brazilian Volleyball League

Most read

Final decision on Azerbaijan vs. Montenegro match - PHOTO - VIDEO
21 February 16:19
Football

Final decision on Azerbaijan vs. Montenegro match - PHOTO - VIDEO

The final decision on whether the match will proceed rests with the match official
Fenerbahce on the brink of Last 16, Galatasaray eyeing comeback
20 February 10:34
Football

Fenerbahce on the brink of Last 16, Galatasaray eyeing comeback

The UEFA Europa League playoff stage will conclude today
Conference League playoffs reach decisive conclusion
20 February 10:56
Football

Conference League playoffs reach decisive conclusion

The UEFA Europa Conference League playoff stage will wrap up today
Venus Williams returns to the court
20 February 16:15
Tennis

Venus Williams returns to the court

Seven-time Grand Slam champion Venus Williams is making her comeback to professional tennis