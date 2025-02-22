Date of Azerbaijani semi-final in the CEV Cup has been determined

The dates for the semi-final stage of the CEV Cup, in which the Azerbaijani national volleyball team will participate, have been determined.

The main intrigue of the semi-final will be the match between the Hungarian Vasash, where Ayshan Abdulazimova defends the honor, and the Romanian Alba, where Yelizaveta Ruban and Olena Kharchenko play, Idman.biz reports.

The first match will be held on March 4 in Budapest, and the return match will be held on March 11 in Romania.

In the 1/4 finals, Vasash eliminated the Polish Radomka, and Alba eliminated the Portuguese Porto.

Idman.biz