14 February 2025
EN

National volleyball player shares Valentine’s Day plans

Volleyball
News
14 February 2025 17:32
28
National volleyball player shares Valentine’s Day plans

I"Honestly, such days don’t hold much significance for me,” says Elmin Alishanov, a player from Azerbaijan’s national volleyball team, in an interview with Idman.biz.

The 35-year-old middle blocker, who is married to former national team player Shafagat Habibova, shared his simple plans for Valentine's Day: “We are thinking of celebrating in the evening, though I haven’t picked a gift yet. To be honest, I’m not someone who places much importance on these kinds of days. I believe that for a happy, loving family, every day is a celebration.”

Reflecting on his family life, Alishanov highlighted their happiness: “We met through sports. Since we work in the same field, we understand each other very well. I’ve always supported her career. We are now in our eighth year of marriage, and we recently welcomed our baby. Our child is three months old – the greatest gift we could give each other.”

Notably, the couple tied the knot in 2017.

Aytac Sahed
Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Polina Rahimova: "I’ve received an offer to work as a coach in Azerbaijan" – INTERVIEW
17:01
Volleyball

Polina Rahimova: "I’ve received an offer to work as a coach in Azerbaijan" – INTERVIEW

Polina Rahimova, a member of the Azerbaijani volleyball team and the winner of the Brazil Cup, shared her thoughts
Azerrail striker Sergey Platanenkov reflects on victory: "Everything worked out for us"
11:39
Volleyball

Azerrail striker Sergey Platanenkov reflects on victory: "Everything worked out for us"

Azerrail hitter Sergey Platanenkov shared his thoughts on the team's 3-0 victory over Murov Az Terminal
Abdulazimova reaches Hungarian Cup final again
12 February 12:31
Volleyball

Abdulazimova reaches Hungarian Cup final again

Azerbaijani volleyball player Ayshan Abdulazimova’s team has reached the final of the Hungarian Cup
Absheron makes another transfer
11 February 16:59
Volleyball

Absheron makes another transfer

The team has signed youth national team player Khadija Seyidli
Ganja strengthens squad with Russian volleyball player
11 February 14:34
Volleyball

Ganja strengthens squad with Russian volleyball player

Azerbaijani club Ganja has reinforced its roster with a new addition
Hungarian hitter joins Absheron
11 February 14:19
Volleyball

Hungarian hitter joins Absheron

Azerbaijani championship leaders Absheron have strengthened their squad with a new signing

Most read

Bayern and Milan face tough away challenges
12 February 10:39
Football

Bayern and Milan face tough away challenges

The first leg of the UEFA Champions League playoffs concludes today

Fenerbahce face Anderlecht, Galatasaray take on Alkmaar in Europa League playoffs
13 February 11:18
Football

Fenerbahce face Anderlecht, Galatasaray take on Alkmaar in Europa League playoffs

Europa League playoffs kick off today with eight exciting matches in the first leg
Mahir Emreli set to leave Nürnberg at season’s end
12 February 14:51
Football

Mahir Emreli set to leave Nürnberg at season’s end

The Azerbaijani forward is preparing for a career move

Champions League daily report: Records and firsts
12 February 13:29
Football

Champions League daily report: Records and firsts

The IFFHS has provided a report featuring statistical facts