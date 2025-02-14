National volleyball player shares Valentine’s Day plans

I"Honestly, such days don’t hold much significance for me,” says Elmin Alishanov, a player from Azerbaijan’s national volleyball team, in an interview with Idman.biz.

The 35-year-old middle blocker, who is married to former national team player Shafagat Habibova, shared his simple plans for Valentine's Day: “We are thinking of celebrating in the evening, though I haven’t picked a gift yet. To be honest, I’m not someone who places much importance on these kinds of days. I believe that for a happy, loving family, every day is a celebration.”

Reflecting on his family life, Alishanov highlighted their happiness: “We met through sports. Since we work in the same field, we understand each other very well. I’ve always supported her career. We are now in our eighth year of marriage, and we recently welcomed our baby. Our child is three months old – the greatest gift we could give each other.”

Notably, the couple tied the knot in 2017.

Aytac Sahed

Idman.biz