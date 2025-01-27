27 January 2025
Ruban’s stellar performance lifts Alba to 2nd place in Romanian Championship

Volleyball
News
Volleyball players Yelyzaveta Ruban and Olena Kharchenko, representing Azerbaijan, helped their team Alba secure a crucial victory in the Romanian Championship.

Blaj's team defeated Voluntari in straight sets at home, Idman.biz reports.

Ruban contributed an impressive 17 points, while Kharchenko was unavailable for the match.

The win allowed Alba to move up to 2nd place in the standings, surpassing Voluntari.

Ruban’s team, with 25 points, is just two points behind the leaders, Bucharest Dynamo.

