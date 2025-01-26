Decisive day of the championship in Shahdag

Today, the national snow volleyball championship will continue at the Shahdag Tourism Center.

In addition to the last matches of the tournament held in a round-robin system, the final and third-place matches will also be played, Idman.biz reports.

In the women's competition, the teams Azerrail, Murov Az Terminal, Ganja and U-21 will compete. Azerrail has two victories.

The men's championship includes the teams Azerrail, Murov Az Terminal, Ganjlar and U-21. Azerrail is currently leading with 2 victories.

Idman.biz