26 January 2025
EN

Decisive day of the championship in Shahdag

Volleyball
News
26 January 2025 11:33
6
Today, the national snow volleyball championship will continue at the Shahdag Tourism Center.

In addition to the last matches of the tournament held in a round-robin system, the final and third-place matches will also be played, Idman.biz reports.

In the women's competition, the teams Azerrail, Murov Az Terminal, Ganja and U-21 will compete. Azerrail has two victories.

The men's championship includes the teams Azerrail, Murov Az Terminal, Ganjlar and U-21. Azerrail is currently leading with 2 victories.

