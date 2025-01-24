Azerbaijani volleyball stars shine in Romanian Championship

Azerbaijan national team players Yelyzaveta Ruban and Olena Kharchenko, who represent Alba in the Romanian Volleyball Championship, are ranked among the league’s top athletes based on their impressive performances, reports Idman.biz.

Kharchenko leads the league in blocking, averaging 1.41 blocks per set, making her the best blocker in the competition.

Ruban, with 217 points, is the league’s top scorer and ranks second among players with the highest attack success rate, averaging 4.43 points per set.

Alba currently holds 3rd place in the Romanian Championship standings.

