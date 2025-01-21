They will be able to coach in Azerbaijan championship - PHOTO

The course organized by Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation (AVF) for coaches-teachers in Ganja has ended.

19 coaches-teachers from the surrounding regions and cities took part in the 1st degree coaching course of the AVF, which took place at Ganja OIC and lasted for five days, along with local coaches, Idman.biz reports.

The lessons were conducted by Cengiz Akarçeşme, the head of the training and younger age groups of AVF.

On the last day of the course, the participants took a theoretical and practical exam. 8 specialists who successfully passed both exams were presented with the 1st degree certificate of AVF.

The federation held 1st degree coaching courses in Gabala, Sumgait and Baku last year. AVF will organize second and third degree courses in Baku and other regions. Coaches-teachers who have received the 1st degree certificate will be able to coach in local championships. Specialists who will receive all three degrees will have the right to participate in the FIVB Level-1 seminar.

Idman.biz