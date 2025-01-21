21 January 2025
EN

They will be able to coach in Azerbaijan championship - PHOTO

Volleyball
News
21 January 2025 14:19
19
They will be able to coach in Azerbaijan championship - PHOTO

The course organized by Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation (AVF) for coaches-teachers in Ganja has ended.

19 coaches-teachers from the surrounding regions and cities took part in the 1st degree coaching course of the AVF, which took place at Ganja OIC and lasted for five days, along with local coaches, Idman.biz reports.

The lessons were conducted by Cengiz Akarçeşme, the head of the training and younger age groups of AVF.

On the last day of the course, the participants took a theoretical and practical exam. 8 specialists who successfully passed both exams were presented with the 1st degree certificate of AVF.

The federation held 1st degree coaching courses in Gabala, Sumgait and Baku last year. AVF will organize second and third degree courses in Baku and other regions. Coaches-teachers who have received the 1st degree certificate will be able to coach in local championships. Specialists who will receive all three degrees will have the right to participate in the FIVB Level-1 seminar.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Countdown begins for 2026 European Championship: From European League to hosting
18:04
Volleyball

Countdown begins for 2026 European Championship: From European League to hosting

The 2026 European Championship will be hosted by Azerbaijan, Sweden, the Czech Republic, and Turkey
Head coach of the national teams met with young volleyball players in Ganja - PHOTO
12:36
Volleyball

Head coach of the national teams met with young volleyball players in Ganja - PHOTO

Sahin Chatma met with the athletes of Ganja Volleyball Academy
Yelyzaveta Ruban dominates with 21 points in Romanian Volleyball League
20 January 11:22
Volleyball

Yelyzaveta Ruban dominates with 21 points in Romanian Volleyball League

Azerbaijani star powers Alba to victory, closing the gap on league leaders

Abdulazimova's team has no opponents in Hungary
19 January 15:40
Volleyball

Abdulazimova's team has no opponents in Hungary

Abdulazimova scored five points in the match
Greek volleyball player left Murov Az Terminal
18 January 13:06
Volleyball

Greek volleyball player left Murov Az Terminal

Murov Az Terminal parted ways with the legionnaire
Rahimova lost her leadership
17 January 12:21
Volleyball

Rahimova lost her leadership

According to statistics, 33.67 percent of Rahimova's attacks were successful

Most read

Cristiano Ronaldo, three Spanish, two Italians and Messi
19 January 14:59
Football

Cristiano Ronaldo, three Spanish, two Italians and Messi

IFFHS announced the list of footballers who played the most matches in European Cups

Azerbaijan championship advanced in the world ranking
19 January 11:40
Football

Azerbaijan championship advanced in the world ranking

The rating table has been announced by IFFHS
Islam Makhachev secures victory at UFC 311
19 January 11:38
MMA

Islam Makhachev secures victory at UFC 311

Russian champion triumphs with first-round submission

First own goal of the year: An unusual anti-record
19 January 12:10
Football

First own goal of the year: An unusual anti-record

He scored an own goal in the 19th round of the Misli Premier League in the away game against Qarabag