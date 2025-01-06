Fuad Aghayev to officiate CEV Cup playoff match

Azerbaijani international volleyball referee Fuad Agayev has received his first European club competition appointment of the year.

Aghayev will officiate the CEV Cup playoff match between Turk Hava Yollari and Belgium’s Asterix in the women's competition, Idman.biz reports.

The second leg of the matchup is scheduled to take place on January 23 in Istanbul.

The match’s other referee will be Agnes Batkai-Katona from Hungary.

This will mark Aghayev's third European club competition match of the season.

Idman.biz