Neftchi claims easy victory – PHOTO

Today, the third round of the Men's Volleyball High League kicked off.

Only one match took place on the first day of the round, Idman.biz reports.

Neftchi faced off against the underdog MOIK. The match, held at the GIN (Ministry of Youth and Sports) Volleyball Center, ended with a "clean sweep" victory for the Black Whites.

Tomorrow’s matches will feature Xilasedici against Azerrail and Gencler facing Murov Az Terminal.

High League (Men)

Third Round

December 17

15:00

Neftchi - MOIK

3:0 (25:12, 25:19, 25:18)

GIN Volleyball Center

