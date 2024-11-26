Azerbaijan's U16 team coaches changed ahead of EEVZA Championship

The coaching staff of Azerbaijan's U16 men's volleyball team has undergone a change ahead of their participation in the Eastern European Volleyball Zonal Association (EEVZA) Championship, as the team heads to Estonia today.

Due to health issues, head coach Jahangir Seyed-Abbasi will not be able to take part in the tournament, as Idman.biz reports.

He will be replaced by Cengiz Akarcesme. Akarcesme's assistants will be Tural Teymurov and Elshan Heybatov.

The tournament, which will take place from November 7-30, has Azerbaijan’s team placed in Group B, where they will face Estonia and Latvia. The championship also serves as a qualifier for the 2025 European Championship, with the winner securing a spot in the final stage of the continental competition.

Idman.biz