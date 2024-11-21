European League: Azerbaijan aims to overcome six years of setbacks

Azerbaijan men’s and women’s national volleyball teams are set to participate in the European League once again, determined to restore past glory.

The women’s team has previously competed six times in the European League, making their debut in 2014, Idman.biz reports.

That year, they finished in 4th place. After a brief hiatus, the team returned triumphantly in 2016, winning the league title by securing victories in all 10 matches.

In 2018, their performance remained commendable, finishing 5th in the Golden European League. However, their success dwindled in subsequent years. In 2019 and 2021, the team failed to win a single game, losing all 12 matches played. After skipping the 2022 edition, their return in 2024 resulted in an 8th-place finish.

Performance summary of women’s national team in the European League:

• 2014 – 4th place

• 2016 – 1st place

• 2018 – 5th place

• 2019 – 10th place

• 2021 – 11th place

• 2024 – 8th place

Across six tournaments, the women’s team has played 46 matches, securing 22 wins and facing 24 defeats. Their upcoming games in the 2025 season mark their 50th European League match, with the goal of achieving their 25th victory.

This season, they will face Hungary, Slovenia, Slovakia, Montenegro, Romania, and Croatia in the Golden European League. While these teams are not considered among the strongest in Europe, the Azerbaijani squad, which has seen a decline in strength over the years, will still face significant challenges.

The men’s national volleyball team has historically had lower expectations due to limited strength and experience. Competing in the Silver European League, they will face Georgia, Sweden, Hungary, Luxembourg, Austria, and the Faroe Islands—teams that are relatively manageable opponents.

For the first time, the men’s team will compete in consecutive European League seasons. Despite a disappointing campaign in 2024, where they finished last among 12 teams in the Golden European League, the team aims to make a comeback in 2025.

Performance summary of men’s national team in the European League:

• 2014 – 9th place

• 2019 – 17th place

• 2024 – 12th place

Over three previous attempts, the men’s team has played 20 matches in the European Leagues, with just two wins and 18 losses. Their most recent victories were in 2019 against Georgia.

Combining the performances of both teams, Azerbaijan’s national squads have participated in 66 European League matches across nine attempts, with a total of 24 victories. The upcoming season presents an opportunity for their 25th win and a chance to rebuild their reputation on the European stage.

The 2025 European League matches are scheduled for May-June.

Vugar Kheyrullayev

Idman.biz