13 September 2024
EN

International conversion for volleyball coaches will be held

Volleyball
News
13 September 2024 11:32
4
International conversion for volleyball coaches will be held

On September 14-15, the international conversion of coaches-teachers will be held in Sofia, the capital of Bulgaria, under the auspices of the Regional Volleyball Development Centers of the European Volleyball Confederation (CEV).

4 coaches from Azerbaijan - Ravan Mehdiyev, Vugar Aliyev, Tural Teymurov and Gamza Jafarzade will participate in the trainings, which will be attended by coaches and teachers from 53 countries, to further expand their knowledge, Idman.biz reports.

During the 2-day conversion, high school teachers and coaches in lower age groups will further increase their theoretical and practical knowledge.

Idman.biz

Related news

Azerrail part ways with opposite hitter
12 September 14:05
Volleyball

Azerrail part ways with opposite hitter

She signed a contract with the Thai club Nakhon Ratchasima
Absheron sign French player - PHOTO
11 September 15:51
Volleyball

Absheron sign French player - PHOTO

She plays as a middle blocker and spent last season in the Spanish club CV Kiele Socuéllamos
Azerbaijani referee assigned to Women's CEV Cup game
11 September 15:37
Volleyball

Azerbaijani referee assigned to Women's CEV Cup game

He will arbitrate the first game of Turkish Airlines in the 1/16 Women's CEV Cup
Polina Rahimova makes her debut in Brazil - PHOTO
11 September 13:37
Volleyball

Polina Rahimova makes her debut in Brazil - PHOTO

The striker of the Azerbaijan national team entered the game from the bench and scored 2 points
Ganja the most active club in transfer market
10 September 17:19
Volleyball

Ganja the most active club in transfer market

The team has formalized 9 passes so far
Azerbaijani referee assigned to CEV Volleyball Cup
10 September 15:34
Volleyball

Azerbaijani referee assigned to CEV Volleyball Cup

The other referee of the match will be Nikolaos Angelides (Greece)

Most read

Magnus Carlsen becomes World Champion in rapid for the 4th time
10 September 18:04
Chess

Magnus Carlsen becomes World Champion in rapid for the 4th time

This is the 4th success of the 16-time World Champion in this category
Ajax-FC Utrecht match postponed due to police protests
10 September 15:44
Football

Ajax-FC Utrecht match postponed due to police protests

In light of these events, security concerns have prompted the decision to delay the match
European Championship: Serbia defeat Azerbaijan - VIDEO
10 September 21:05
Football

European Championship: Serbia defeat Azerbaijan - VIDEO

The Azerbaijan U21 national team played their next match today within the European Championship qualifying round
45th FIDE Chess Olympiad kicks off - PHOTO
10 September 12:12
Chess

45th FIDE Chess Olympiad kicks off - PHOTO

197 teams from men's competitions and 184 teams from women's competitions will compete in the Olympiad