International conversion for volleyball coaches will be held

On September 14-15, the international conversion of coaches-teachers will be held in Sofia, the capital of Bulgaria, under the auspices of the Regional Volleyball Development Centers of the European Volleyball Confederation (CEV).

4 coaches from Azerbaijan - Ravan Mehdiyev, Vugar Aliyev, Tural Teymurov and Gamza Jafarzade will participate in the trainings, which will be attended by coaches and teachers from 53 countries, to further expand their knowledge, Idman.biz reports.

During the 2-day conversion, high school teachers and coaches in lower age groups will further increase their theoretical and practical knowledge.

Idman.biz