19 August 2024
EN

Farid Jalalov: "We will learn from our mistakes and fight better"

Volleyball
News
19 August 2024 14:12
17
"We fought against a strong opponent."

Farid Jalalov, the head coach of the Azerbaijan national team consisting of men's volleyball players, told Idman.biz.

He explained the reasons for the 0:3 defeat against Austria in the first match of the qualifying round of EURO 2026. According to Jalalov, the second set of the match made Azerbaijani volleyball players more confident: "The team showed more determination in this set. But inexperience spoke for itself. 80 percent of the team consists of young people. We have attracted only 3-4 experienced players to the national team. We did not have enough experience to win. In the third set, we made a lot of mistakes when receiving the ball. The team of the opponent has players who play in very strong and well-known clubs in Europe. In this regard, we played against a well-organized national team. Such games will increase our experience and level."

He also said that they will not make mistakes in the first match against the Belgian team: "We will reanalyze everything and base our training on it. We will learn from our mistakes and fight better."

Azerbaijan team will face the Belgian national team on August 24.

Banuchichek Huseynli

Idman.biz

