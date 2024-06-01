1 June 2024
Ulkar Karimova: "Faig Garayev's confidence gives me great motivation" - INTERVIEW

1 June 2024 12:24
14
The interview of Azerbaijan national volleyball player Ulkar Karimova to Idman biz

- In the III stage of the Golden European League held in Baku, you won against the Estonian national team with a score of 3:0. How did you break a losing streak?

- We entered this match with great goals. We definitely had to win. The main task we have set before us is to win the two games in Baku. We believed in ourselves and won in the end. Everyone expected us to win and we did it.

- You fought hard and willingly on the field in all 3 sets. What was the reason for this?

- This is the result of the head coach's trust in me. He believed in me until the end. I performed 3 sets without replacement. This is due to the extent of Faig Garayev's trust in me. This belief gives me great motivation.

- How would you evaluate the Golden European League, which you played for the first time?

- There is no weak opponent here. The reason for the matches we lose is due to fatigue. That is, time change, frequent change of countries, etc, all these had a great effect on us. I think the reason for our consecutive defeats is related to this.

Banuchichek Huseynli
Idman.biz

