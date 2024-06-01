The last test

The Azerbaijani national team of men's volleyball players will play its next game today.

Idman.biz reports that Azerbaijan team will face Luxembourg in the Golden European League.

This will be the last match of Farid Jalalov's team in the tournament. Azerbaijan national team, which lost by a meaningless score in all the matches it played, will appear for the first set and the first point.

It should be noted that the match will be held in Rakvere, Estonia.

European League Gold (Men)

III stage

June 1

17:00. Luxembourg - Azerbaijan

Referees: Risto Strandson (Estonia), Ari Jokelainen (Finland)

Rakvere Sports Hall

Idman.biz