Referees of Azerbaijan national team's matches in Baku

The referees of the III stage of the European Golden League of women’s competition have been announced.

As per Idman.biz, the dates for the matches of the Azerbaijan national team have also been announced.

Azerbaijan will face Estonia and Austria in Baku. Judges from Israel, Turkiye and Azerbaijan were appointed to these meetings.

It should be noted that our team, which won 1 victory in its four matches, is 10th in the tournament table.