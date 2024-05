Ganja volleyball club, consisting of women, agreed with a new coach.

Idman.biz reports that the team has signed a 1-year contract with Kazakh physical training coach Alexandr Titorenko.

The specialist, who is in the coaching staff of the Kazakhstan national team, worked in the Zhetyssu Volleyball Club in his country last season.

Ganja continues to prepare for the new season.

Idman.biz