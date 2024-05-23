23 May 2024
Trust in AVF official in Luxembourg

The head of the international relations department of the Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation, Mikhail Frishman, has been appointed to the international game.

Idman.biz reports that our compatriot, a member of the European Sports Organization Commission of the European Volleyball Confederation (CEV), will be at work in the second round of the European Golden League among men's volleyball players.

He will supervise the work of the judges in the games to be held in Luxembourg on May 24-26.

In addition to the hosts, the judges of the stage where the national teams of Ukraine and the Czech Republic to compete will be German Matthias Ewald, Dutch Helena Geldof and Luxemburg Karol Hepp.

