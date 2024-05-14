Referees determined for the European Golden League 2024 to be held in Baku

The referees of the games of the first stage of the CEV European Golden League 2024 among men to be held in Baku have been announced.

Idman.biz reports that three referees have been appointed for the matches to be held at the Volleyball Center of the MYS.

Stanislava Simic (Serbia) and Agnieszka Miclic (Poland) will arbitrate Azerbaijan's match with Romania. In the match against Ukraine, our representative Eldar Zulfugarov will be at work with the Polish referee.

CEV European Golden League 2024 (men)

I stage

May 17

18:00. Romania - Azerbaijan

Referees: Stanislava Simic (Serbia), Agnieszka Miclic (Poland)

Volleyball Center of MYS



May 18

6:00 p.m. Ukraine - Romania

Referees: Eldar Zulfugarov (Azerbaijan), Stanislava Simic (Serbia)

Volleyball Center of MYS



May 19

6:00 p.m. Azerbaijan - Ukraine

Referees: Agnieszka Michlić (Poland), Eldar Zulfugarov (Azerbaijan)

Volleyball Center of MYS

Idman.biz