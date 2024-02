Today, the next game of the women's volleyball championship of Azerbaijan was held.

Idman.biz reports that the only match of the day took place in the gym of UNEC.

The outsider of the championship UNEC faced Ganja. As expected, the match ended with the victory of the visitors. The youth won all 3 sets easily.

It should be noted that UNEC has not won a single game in the current season.

High League (Women)

17 February

15:00. UNEC - Ganja - 0:3 (10:25, 13:25, 8:25)

UNEC gym

Idman.biz