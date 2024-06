International padel tennis tournament "Sea Breeze Padel Cup" is being held in Baku for the first time.

Idman.biz reports that athletes from Azerbaijan, Turkiye, Bulgaria, Georgia and Saudi Arabia compete in the competition organized by the Azerbaijan Tennis Federation and "Sea Breeze Resort" with the support of the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

The tournament will be concluded tomorrow, in which more than 60 tennis players participated.

Idman.biz