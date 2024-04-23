"Novak Djokovic is sacred"

"Injuries and age impact on every athlete, but not on him".

Idman.biz reports that this was said by Neftchi head coach Miodrag Bojovic.

The Montenegrin specialist commented on the nomination of Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic as the Laureus World Sportsman of the Year: "He is one of the best athletes on the planet. Injuries and age impact on every athlete, but not on him. Novak takes good care of himself and his nutrition. He does everything to stay in shape. His desire to play tennis is great and he will definitely play for another 2-3 years. I don't see a tennis player who can replace him in the near future. Novak has been the leader for a long time. We all watch his games instead of reading the news. Djokovic is from another world. He is sacred."

It should be noted that Novak was chosen the World Sportsman of the Year for the 5th time.

