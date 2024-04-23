23 April 2024
EN

"Novak Djokovic is sacred"

Tennis
News
23 April 2024 15:43
"Novak Djokovic is sacred"

"Injuries and age impact on every athlete, but not on him".

Idman.biz reports that this was said by Neftchi head coach Miodrag Bojovic.

The Montenegrin specialist commented on the nomination of Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic as the Laureus World Sportsman of the Year: "He is one of the best athletes on the planet. Injuries and age impact on every athlete, but not on him. Novak takes good care of himself and his nutrition. He does everything to stay in shape. His desire to play tennis is great and he will definitely play for another 2-3 years. I don't see a tennis player who can replace him in the near future. Novak has been the leader for a long time. We all watch his games instead of reading the news. Djokovic is from another world. He is sacred."

It should be noted that Novak was chosen the World Sportsman of the Year for the 5th time.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Novak Djokovic better than Lionel Messi? - PHOTO
14:50
Tennis

Novak Djokovic better than Lionel Messi? - PHOTO

Laureus World Sports Awards 2024 Nominees Announced
Azerbaijan's table tennis players took the third place in the international competition
17 April 11:04
Tennis

Azerbaijan's table tennis players took the third place in the international competition

Kazakhstan took the first place, Turkiye took the second place
Azerbaijani table tennis players left for Kazakhstan
3 February 15:17
Tennis

Azerbaijani table tennis players left for Kazakhstan

Table tennis players of Azerbaijan will participate in another international gathering
Second Consecutive Championship from Aryna Sabalenka
27 January 18:02
Tennis

Second Consecutive Championship from Aryna Sabalenka

The winner of the women's tennis competition at the Australian Open has been determined
First time in 46 years
24 January 15:15
Tennis

First time in 46 years

First qualifier to make australian open semi-finals since 1978
Oh Kwang Cheol is holding a seminar to the Azerbaijani taekwondo players - PHOTO
23 January 10:59
Tennis

Oh Kwang Cheol is holding a seminar to the Azerbaijani taekwondo players - PHOTO

The seminar will end on January 26

Most read

Udinese dismisses Gabriele Cioffi
22 April 15:45
Football

Udinese dismisses Gabriele Cioffi

This was announced by the press service of the club
Barcelona player finished the season
22 April 16:54
Football

Barcelona player finished the season

The Dutch football player was injured in the first part of El Clasico
Spartak: Offer to Okan Buruk after Gurban Gurbanov
21 April 17:06
Football

Spartak: Offer to Okan Buruk after Gurban Gurbanov

The 50-year-old specialist wishes to continue his work at Galatasaray
Georgia is a candidate for the Champions League final
11:33
Football

Georgia is a candidate for the Champions League final

But until then, the construction of a new stadium is planned