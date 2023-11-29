29 November 2023
Azerbaijani tennis player will participate in the international tournament

29 November 2023 15:56
Azerbaijani table tennis player Onur Guluzade will participate in the international tournament.

Idman.biz reports that the young athlete will compete in the international tournament dedicated to the memory of Nikolay Nikiti, held in St. Petersburg, Russia.

He will try to justify the trust in the competition of tennis players born in 2010.

It should be noted that Guluzade attended the international training camp organized in China from November 11 to 26 under the leadership of the team's head coach Mikhail Timofeev.

Idman.biz

