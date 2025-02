The WTT Youth Contender tournament is set to kick off today in Nevsehir, Turkiye.

Idman.biz reports that Azerbaijani table tennis players will be participating in this international event to demonstrate their skills.

Under the guidance of national team coaches Ramil Jafarov and Sabina Azizli, players Adil Ahmadzada, Rustam Hacili, Onur Guluzade, Merziya Nurmatova, Aylin Asgerova, and Yagmur Mammadli will compete for victory. The tournament will conclude on February 17.

