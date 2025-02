Today, the Europe Youth Series table tennis tournament for juniors will kick off in Osijek, Croatia.

Idman.biz reports that Azerbaijani athletes will also participate in the competition.

Head coach Mikhail Timofeev and coach Sabina Azizli will allow Onur Guluzade, Tunar Bagirov, Yagmur Mammadli, and Malak Ahmadzada to compete in Osijek.

The international tournament will conclude on February 9.

Idman.biz