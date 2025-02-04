4 February 2025
Azerbaijan’s young table tennis star eyes European and World Championship medals

Table tennis
News
4 February 2025 10:37
7
Azerbaijan’s rising table tennis talent, Onur Guluzade, has set ambitious goals for the European and World Championships, aiming to bring home medals from both prestigious events.

Idman.biz reports that Guluzade assessed his performance at the WTT Youth Star Contender Doha 2025, held in Qatar’s capital, Doha.

“I prepared intensively for both tournaments in Doha. Under the guidance of head coach Mikhail Timofeev, we had a training camp in China at the start of the year. My goal was gold, but in a highly competitive environment, I had to settle for silver and bronze. This year, I face major challenges in the European Championship in July and the World Championship in November, where I am determined to win medals.”

At the WTT Youth Star Contender Doha 2025, Guluzade competed in the U15 category, securing silver in the doubles event and bronze in the mixed doubles.

Idman.biz

