31 January 2025
EN

Azerbaijani table tennis player wins silver at WTT Youth Contender Doha 2025

Table tennis
News
30 January 2025 22:00
13
Azerbaijani table tennis player Onur Guluzade has delivered an impressive performance at the WTT Youth Contender Doha 2025 tournament.

Idman.biz reports that Guluzade secured a silver medal at the competition held in Doha, Qatar.

Competing in the U15 category, he dominated the group stage by defeating opponents from the United Arab Emirates and Turkmenistan, advancing to the playoffs as the group leader. In the knockout rounds, he overcame players from Bahrain, Thailand, and Malaysia to reach the final. Despite a strong performance, he narrowly lost 2-3 in a thrilling match against his Iranian opponent.

Idman.biz

