4 December 2024
EN

Azerbaijani table tennis team heads to Finland for International Tournament

Table tennis
News
4 December 2024 15:28
4
Azerbaijan’s table tennis players are set to participate in another prestigious international event, the Finland Open.

A 12-member national team will compete under the guidance of head coach Mikhail Timofeyev and coach Elnur Hidayatzade. The squad includes Hilal Hasanov, Vezir Allahverdiyev, Nihad Mammadov, Rustam Hajiyev, Adil Ahmadzade, Onur Guluzade, Zemfira Mikayilova, Leman Abdulhamidova, Marziya Nurmatova, Arzu Aslanova, Aylin Asgarova, and Yagmur Mammadli, all aiming to prove their skills, Idman.biz reports.

Additionally, international referee Zaur Mikayilov will officiate matches in two age categories during the competition.

The Finland Open will kick off tomorrow in the city of Lohja and conclude on December 8.

Idman.biz

