Farid Gayibov meets with ETTU President Pedro Miguel Moura - PHOTO

On September 19, Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov welcomed the Executive President of the European Table Tennis Union, Pedro Miguel Moura, in Baku.

During the meeting, the minister highlighted Azerbaijan's achievements in sports and the initiatives undertaken in this field, as Idman.biz reports.

Discussions focused on the current state of table tennis in Azerbaijan, opportunities for mutual collaboration, and future development strategies.

Deputy Minister Mariana Vasileva, along with other officials from the Ministry and the Azerbaijan Table Tennis Federation, were also in attendance.

Idman.biz