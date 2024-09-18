18 September 2024
EN

ETTU Executive President on a visit to Baku - PHOTO

Table tennis
News
18 September 2024 11:11
11
Pedro Miguel Moura, Executive President of the European Table Tennis Union, is visiting Baku.

He came to Baku at the invitation of the Azerbaijan Table Tennis Federation, Idman.biz reports.

The head of the continent's highest sports institution, ASTF vice-president Elmar Islam and general secretary of the federation Konul Mikayilova first visited the grave of National Leader Heydar Aliyev in the Alley of Honor. The memory of prominent ophthalmologist scientist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva was also commemorated. Afterwards, respect was paid to the memory of the freedom fighters in the Alley of Martyrs.

During the visit, Pedro Miguel Moura, who visited the training base of table tennis players, got acquainted with the conditions created for the athletes and closely followed the training process.

The visit of the ETTU Executive President to Azerbaijan will end on September 20.

Idman.biz

