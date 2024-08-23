Azerbaijani table tennis players in the international competition

23 August 2024
Onur Guluzade and Yagmur Mammadli, junior table tennis players of the Azerbaijan national team, are participating in another prestigious competition.

Azerbaijani athletes are competing in the Euro Mini Champs tournament organized in Schiltigheim, France under the leadership of head coach Mikhail Timofeyev, Idman.biz reports.

A total of 224 table tennis players from the continent will show their skills in the competition between athletes born in 2011-2012. The international tournament, which started today, will be concluded on August 25.

Idman.biz

