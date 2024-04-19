20 April 2024
EN

Azerbaijani table tennis player stood out in Luxembourg

Table tennis
News
19 April 2024 11:12
Azerbaijani table tennis player stood out in Luxembourg

Azerbaijani table tennis player Onur Guluzade has won the prize of another international competition.

Idman.biz reports that he advanced to the victory podium at the WTT Youth Contender Luxembourg 2024.

The young athlete, who won against the representatives of Germany, France, Luxembourg and Mongolia in the initial stage, was named the leader of the group barrier. The player, who beat his Swedish opponent in the 1/8 finals and his French opponent in the 1/4 finals, was defeated by another French opponent in the semifinals with a score of 2:3 and was awarded the bronze medal of the tournament.

It should be noted that this is the 5th award won by Onur Guluzade in international competitions in the current season.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Azerbaijan's table tennis players at the next international training camp
21 March 17:15
Table tennis

Azerbaijan's table tennis players at the next international training camp

The preparatory process will be held together with the Turkish selection team
Onur Guluzade will provide training in China
20 March 16:37
Table tennis

Onur Guluzade will provide training in China

One of them - Onur Guluzade went to China for this purpose
Azerbaijani table tennis players won 10 medals in Turkiye
18 March 12:20
Table tennis

Azerbaijani table tennis players won 10 medals in Turkiye

Table tennis European Youth Series 2024 has ended
TTF awarded Azerbaijani athletes – PHOTO
15 March 16:23
Table tennis

TTF awarded Azerbaijani athletes – PHOTO

The president of the Turkish federation awarded Azerbaijani athletes

Azerbaijan is in the 2024 Europe Youth Series
12 March 17:07
Table tennis

Azerbaijan is in the 2024 Europe Youth Series

This time the team will compete in the 2024 Europe Youth Series to be held in Turkiye
Sports Week: Table tennis competition ended - PHOTO
3 March 09:37
Table tennis

Sports Week: Table tennis competition ended - PHOTO

As part of the Sports Week, a table tennis competition was held among employees of state institutions

Most read

Champions League RECORDS
18 April 10:27
Football

Champions League RECORDS

IFFHS has prepared a statistical report on the last game day of the stage
Emiliano Martinez silences the Lille fans
19 April 12:09
Football

Emiliano Martinez silences the Lille fans

Emi Martinez was not sent off despite second yellow card

PSG and Borussia in the semi-finals with a rematch - VIDEO
17 April 08:55
World football

PSG and Borussia in the semi-finals with a rematch - VIDEO

The other two semi-finalists will be announced on today
Haaland bought a share in the company
17 April 16:26
Football

Haaland bought a share in the company

This brand, which Haaland invested in, is a hair rubber manufacturer