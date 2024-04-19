Azerbaijani table tennis player stood out in Luxembourg

Azerbaijani table tennis player Onur Guluzade has won the prize of another international competition.

Idman.biz reports that he advanced to the victory podium at the WTT Youth Contender Luxembourg 2024.

The young athlete, who won against the representatives of Germany, France, Luxembourg and Mongolia in the initial stage, was named the leader of the group barrier. The player, who beat his Swedish opponent in the 1/8 finals and his French opponent in the 1/4 finals, was defeated by another French opponent in the semifinals with a score of 2:3 and was awarded the bronze medal of the tournament.

It should be noted that this is the 5th award won by Onur Guluzade in international competitions in the current season.

Idman.biz