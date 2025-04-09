12 April 2025
14th place in Buenos Aires

9 April 2025 11:01
The Shooting World Cup continues.

Two more events have concluded in the competition held in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Idman.biz reports.

Two Azerbaijani sharpshooters also took their positions at the target. In the men's 25m pistol event, 24 shooters participated in the qualification stage. Ruslan Lunev, with a score of 569 points, finished 14th, narrowly missing out on the final eight.

In the women's 10m pistol event, 41 participants competed. Khanna Aliyeva scored 567 points and secured 29th place.

The World Cup will conclude on April 11.

