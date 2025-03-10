10 March 2025
EN

74th place finish at European Championship

Shooting
News
10 March 2025 16:50
17
The European 10m Championships continues in Osijek, Croatia.

The women's rifle shooting competition has begun, with four Azerbaijani snipers initially expected to compete, Idman.biz reports.

However, Nigar Ramazanova did not participate, leaving only three athletes to represent the country.

None of Azerbaijan’s shooters managed to qualify for the final stage. Nurana Aliyeva, who scored 617.5 points, achieved the best result among them, finishing in 74th place. Jala Bayramova followed in 76th place with 616.3 points, while Aynur Mammadova ranked 78th with 314.0 points.

Due to Ramazanova’s absence, Azerbaijan was unable to field a complete three-person team for the team competition, meaning the national squad’s result was not recorded.

Notably, the men’s competition is also scheduled to take place today.

